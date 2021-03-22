SarawaTine married?: Hit Thai BL series '2gether' is now a movie

Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin in the '2gether' movie trailer. Screenshot

MANILA — The hit Thai boys' love (BL) series "2gether" will get its own movie on April 22, its production company announced Monday.

In a tweet, GMM TV announced that fans will see more of heartthrobs Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin in its upcoming project.

In the trailer released on YouTube, both actors are seen wearing a suit and tie while talking about how far their relationship has been.

This had fans speculating that the characters will be married in the movie.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Bright and Win rose to popularity in the Philippines through the popular BL series “2gether,” whose sequel “Still 2gether” premiered here simultaneously with its run in Thailand.

Both series are available for streaming on iWant TFC and GMM TV's YouTube page.

