Disney+ to release documentary series on Ed Sheeran

Screenshot from Disney+ Twitter account.

Streaming giant Disney+ is set to release a documentary series on English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

In a tweet, Disney+ said "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" will be released on May 3, just a few days before the release of his new album "-" (pronounced as subtract), which will drop on May 5

"Ginger hair, really short, he stutters, that guy doesn't become a pop star. It's so unlikely, you just have to work hard but there's always gonna be someone supporting you," Sheeran said in the trailer.

Sheeran, so far, has released 5 albums: "+" (pronounced as plus) in 2011, "x" (pronounced as multiply) in 2014, "÷" (pronounced as divide) in 2017, "No. 6 Collaborations Project" in 2019, and "=" in 2021.

He has four Grammys under his belt including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit “Thinking Out Loud” in 2016.

He also won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Shape of You” in 2018 and Best Pop Vocal Album for his third album.

