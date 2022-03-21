Francine Diaz wants to grow as an actress sans love team

MANILA – Francine Diaz is not opposed to the idea having another love team partner but if it were all up to her, she would love to explore more opportunities and be able to work with a lot of people.

Diaz made this statement during the grand virtual media conference on Sunday for her upcoming series “Bola Bola,” which will stream on iWantTFC starting March 26.

“Ako honestly gusto ko pang mag-explore. Parang nakakatakot kasi, hindi naman sa tao, pero sa isang bagay. Nakakatakot na makulong ka lang dun and hindi ka mag-grow,” she said.

“Parang nasa isang [box] ka lang nag-gro-grow pero sobrang limited ng mundo mo. Gusto ko mag-explore and parang adventure na rin as an actress,” she added.

Diaz was previously in a love team with Kyle Echarri. One of their most successful projects together was the ABS-CBN series “Kadenang Ginto.”

Now, Diaz will be working with KD Estrada, Ashton Salvador and Akira Morishito in “Bola Bola.”

When asked how different were her preparations for the two series, Diaz said: “'Yung preparation ko for Cassie, inaral ko kung paano siya magsalita kasi matalino siyang tao. Since first ko 'yun na kasama ako sa mga main cast, sobrang kabado ako.”

Diaz said she took everything she learned from working on “Kadenang Ginto” to “Bola Bola” and applied them.

“Ngayon, 'yung mga pagkakamali ko sa mga naunang character ko, inayos ko siya kay Thea. Ginawan ko kung paano siya maglalakad, paano siya kapag kasama niya 'yung pamilya niya, paano siya kumilos and ano ba 'yung binibitawan niyang words kapag nandiyan na 'yung crush niya. Ganun 'yung mga ginawa ko para alam ko kung anong pwede kong i-adlib na word.”

Directed by JP Habac, "Bola Bola" is based on the book by Anna Geronga.