Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- iWantTFC has released the official trailer of its upcoming original series "Bola Bola" starring Francine Diaz.

Also part of the series produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and KreativDen are KD Estrada, Ashton Salvador, Akira Morishito as Diaz's leading men.

The more than three-minute trailer was uploaded on iWantTFC's official YouTube page and on different digital platforms.

The trailer introduced the show's lead character Thea, a plus-size woman who considers food as her greatest love. It also shows the characters of Estrada and Morishito as Thea's childhood friends. Salvador portrays Thea's fitness trainer.

Fans and supporters also showed their excitement for the upcoming series with "BOLA BOLA TRAILER OUT NOW" occupying the top spot in the list of trending topics in the Philippines on Twitter.



Directed by JP Habac, "Bola Bola" is based on the book by Anna Geronga.

"Bola Bola" will be available this March 26 on iWantTFC.