MANILA – For the first time since the campaign season started, Donny Pangilinan on Sunday announced his support for the vice presidential bid of his uncle, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

"It is with great pride and honor to call you my tito. You have my vote and of course my full support this coming May," the actor said in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The older Pangilinan is the running mate of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo in the May 9 elections.

Donny shared that he’s always looked up to his uncle growing up “literally because you were the tallest among the titos and figuratively ever since your first campaign for senator.”

Donny's father, Anthony Pangilinan, is the vice presidential candidate's brother.

“Many know you officially as a senator, and a VP candidate - but personally, to me, you’re someone more than that… you’re a Ninong, an uncle, and a second dad to me and many of my cousins,” said Donny.

He took a trip down memory lane as he shared stories about how his uncle was a very present figure for him and his cousins since they were young.

“I will never forget the days wherein we’d pitch tents at your place and you’d just talk to us about life by the fire pit. We’d have smores while you shared your stories with Lolo and your sibs, or just random things about the world in general," wrote the actor.

"Or how you would host the ‘Survivor Series’ and have us the cousins as the contestants. You would give us a budget at the start of the week, and personally join us to the palengke, grocery, or stores to buy food and things needed so we’d have enough energy for our tasks. You were the game master, host, and judge for every game,” he continued.

Donny said his uncle was his very first employer, too.

“One summer, I think I was around 13 or 14, Tito texted me and some of my cousins asking if we wanted to work as farmers in his farm so that we could experience a fraction of the hard work that farmers go through on a daily basis. He himself arranged everything to have all of us picked up, to stay over at his place for 4 days, be woken up really early & to learn from the farmers what it meant to work—exhausted, hungry and sweaty.”

At the end of the week, each of them received an envelope containing their salary for four days which was the minimum wage at that time, said Donny.

“He wanted to teach us that with what we went through, this was the amount farmers usually get paid per day. We appreciated the farmers more and what they provide for our country.”

For Donny, this is the reason why he fully believes his uncle’s heart is for the farmers and for the country.

“Because I have personally seen this even from a very young age. Away from the big crowds, the cameras, and the media, I have seen his heart for people. Someone who is so humble, efficient, hardworking, shows up, and of course has zero corruption,” he said.

While he did not categorically mention his support for Robredo, Donny ended his Instagram post with "#LeniKiko2022".

Donny is set to join the campaign trail of Robredo and his uncle, according to the latter.

The vice-presidential hopeful announced his nephew’s future participation, as he lightheartedly addressed placards carried by supporters at Rizal Park in Koronadal on Tuesday.

Among the placards pertaining to Donny showed, “Kiko is my VP but my favorite Pangilinan is Donny,” and “Si Kiko ang bet ko for VP pero si Donny ang bet [ko] for me”.

The senator previously teased Donny’s participation after his ticket’s Isabela rally. “Gusto niyo ba?” he tweeted last Saturday, in response to a placard which says, “Sen. Kiko pakilabas si Donny!”

He has yet to detail which upcoming event Donny would attend.

Other celebrities who are supporting the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem include the latter's wife Megastar Sharon Cuneta and brother-in-law Gary Valenciano, Bituin Escalante, Kuh Ledesma, Robi Domingo, OPM band Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia, the CompanY, Joel Torre, Cherry Pie Picache, and Edu Manzano, to name some.

