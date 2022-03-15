Vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s nephew, heartthrob actor Donny Pangilinan, has been the subject of numerous playful placards at the lawmaker’s campaign rallies. Instagram: @donny/ Earvin Perias, Team Kiko

MANILA — Emerging superstar and “He’s Into Her” leading man Donny Pangilinan is set to join the campaign trail of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, according the latter, the actor’s paternal uncle.

The vice-presidential hopeful announced his nephew’s future participation, as he lightheartedly addressed placards carried by supporters at Rizal Park in Koronadal on Tuesday.

Among the placards pertaining to Donny showed, “Kiko is my VP but my favorite Pangilinan is Donny,” and “Si Kiko ang bet ko for VP pero si Donny ang bet [ko] for me”.

Sen. Pangilinan previously teased Donny’s participation after his ticket’s Isabela rally. “Gusto niyo ba?” he tweeted last Saturday, in response to a placard which says, “Sen. Kiko pakilabas si Donny!”

The lawmaker has yet to detail which upcoming rally or rallies Donny would attend.

The heartthrob actor, 24, is seen as a huge youth draw for the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign, in light of his breakout year in 2021 that saw the phenomenal run of the series “He’s Into Her” and the box-office success of the film “Love Is Color Blind,” both opposite Belle Mariano.

Donny will be the third relative of Pangilinan to physically join him and Robredo in their election campaign.

The senator’s wife, screen and music icon Sharon Cuneta, has been actively participating in rallies across the country; while another nephew, Gab Valenciano, has been a regular performer.

Aside from his immediate family — Cuneta; his step-daughter actress KC Concepcion; and his daughter with Cuneta, singer Frankie Pangilinan — the vice-presidential candidate has several more showbiz relatives.

Pangilinan’s siblings include host Anthony (husband of actress Maricel Laxa, father of Donny); talent manager Angeli (wife of OPM pillar Gary Valenciano; mother of Gab, director Paolo, and singer Kiana); and Joseph (father of theater actress Gab).