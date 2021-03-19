Winwyn Marquez braces for first title role in suspense thriller

MANILA -- Amid the pandemic, beauty queen Winwyn Marquez is breaking new ground as an actress with her first title role, “Nelia,” a suspense thriller set in a hospital in Nueva Ecija.

She starts her two-week lock-in shoot this weekend in Gapan, Nueva Ecija with Raymond Bagatsing and Vin Abrenica directed by Lester Dimaranan under Philippine Tinseltown A & Q Productions.

“Nakakatakot! I’m nervous. I've done rom-com, drama and straight comedy but this is my first suspense thriller,” Marquez told ABS-CBN News Friday, citing her pivotal role as a nurse confronted by a series of mysterious deaths in a hospital. “Wala akong love team dito, the story revolves around my character. From the script that I read, napakaganda ng pelikula! I hope I can give justice to the role.”

Marquez’s shoot in a new hospital set in Gapan follows her weeks-long lock-in taping for a GMA-7 series. “Few days break lang, sabak na naman. Yes, I got used na to the quarantine lifestyle, 'yan na ang buhay natin,” she said.

The fear of COVID-19 infection remains though. “Mabuti na lang may mga swab tests kasi minsan you’ll never know. It’s better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

Marquez is happy to work anew with Bagatsing whom she considers a great motivator in acting. “He will play the doctor in 'Nelia.' I hope makuha ko din energy niya and he can give me tips in acting,” she said.

Without giving away the plot of “Nelia,” Marquez said her acting collaboration with Bagatsing will involve a big twist.

With her acting projects and other pursuits, Marquez has put behind her beauty queen persona and talk about her joining contests again. Not that she can completely erase her legacy but Marquez said it is already a closed chapter in her life.

“I will continue to mentor younger women though about advocacies and pageants,” she said.

Marquez has recently cut an edgier image when she finished a marine reservist course at the top of her class. She was also class president during the military training with the 73rd battalion of the Philippine Navy.

In 2017, the daughter of Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno made history as the first Filipina to join and win the Latin America-dominated Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.

Marquez’s latest advocacy as a marine reservist is participating in the donation of masks and other medical supplies to hospitals.

