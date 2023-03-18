Anetra. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

Pinoy drag queen Anetra has won the 'Rusical' challenge in the latest episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 that aired Saturday (Manila time).

In the 12th episode, the 6 remaining queens were tasked to perform in the said challenge about the ban of drag performances in some areas in the United States.

Anetra expressed his gratitude for his role as Mama Bacon and how drag should not be banned in the country.

"This 'Rusical' is so important to me, especially like, presently going on in the world. It feels like we're taking a giant step back," he said.

He captured the audience with his portrayal of the role as he embodied the essence of the challenge.

"It was really powerful like I felt like you were there for these kids. That lip sync is one that will stay with me for a very long time," Michelle Visage said.

"It was so fulfilling because you really understood what your role is and not only did you understand it, you lived it. So, it was really fabulous to watch," RuPaul added.

Anetra won the challenge, giving him two maxi challenge wins and two mini challenge wins under his belt, and a total of $15,000 cash prize, so far in the competition.

Loosey LaDuca and Salina EsTitties landed in the bottom and performed a lip sync to "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" by Kate Bush with the latter ending his journey in 6th place.

Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one win under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

RELATED VIDEO: