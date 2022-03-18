Photo from Pauleen Luna's Instagram account

TV host and comedian Vic Sotto made sure to hit the beach this summer as he brought his family to a luxurious resort in Palawan.

Sotto’s wife, Pauleen Luna, chronicled their short vacation in Amanpulo recently, releasing some snaps of their get-together along with the veteran host’s children and grandchildren.

“This place is absolutely beautiful but the presence of our family makes this trip the best ever! Thank you Lord for our family. My heart is full of gratitude,” Luna said in one of her posts.

Joining them were the families of Oyo Boy Sotto and Kristine Hermosa, and Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris.

The Sotto family appeared to enjoyed the white sand beach of the island resort aside from eating together. They also took a lot of photos while riding a boat and doing some quirky jump shots.

“Can't get over our awesome family vacation. Times like this make me want to kneel before the Lord and thank Him for all His grace and goodness! We deserve nothing yet you God, our Lord, give us everything,” Luna posted after returning to Manila.

Luna and Sotto got married on January 30, 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang, and has a daughter, Tali.

Sotto also has kids from his past relationships: Danica, Oyo Boy, Vico, and Paulina.

