MANILA -- At 67, veteran comedian Vic Sotto is still being ribbed about having his next baby with wife Pauleen Luna-Sotto. The light of their life is their only child, Talitha, a precocious toddler now aged 4.

“We’re trying, alam mo naman in God’s time, “ a fresh faced Sotto told ABS-CBN News at his virtual mediacon Monday for his latest endorsement. “Si Tali nun, we just waited for God’s timing. Sa Panginoon naman lahat iyan, e, kung bigyan niya ng kasunod si Tali.”

Sotto took all the teasing in stride as he talked about boosting his stamina and energy levels with his food mangosteen-based supplement and coffee BossMax3. Will this help in siring his next baby?

“Ayan na!” he laughed at the question as he revealed his real predicament. “Ang problema ay parating katabi namin matulog si Tali, hindi pa siya natutulog mag-isa, kailangan nasa gitna namin. Kailangan may nakaakap sa kanya, nakaakap sa Mommy, kay Daddy niya. 'Yun ang problema kaya hindi pa nagka-baby sister or baby brother si Tali.”



Sotto also shared her daughter’s longing for another sibling. “The truth, tuwing nagdadasal sa gabi 'yan, parating sabi kay Papa Jesus niya, ‘Thank you for my dad, thank you for my mom. Can you please give me a baby sister or a baby brother? Hopefully soon, God-willing.”

“Kung hindi naman, okay din naman si Tali. Marami din naman siyang pamangkin na mas bata sa kanya. Marami naman siyang kalaro,” the comedian added, citing his grandchildren with his children Danica, Paulina and Oyo.

On to the third year of the pandemic, Sotto has maintained an extended work from home set-up for “Eat Bulaga” and other TV projects.

In a rare public appearance, he attended the recent proclamation rally of his brother, vice presidential candidate, Senator Tito Sotto. More hustings may be expected from him during the election season with the campaign of his re-electionist son, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

Aside from spiritual and mental well-being, Sotto said he is praying for physical strength in the coming months. “Siempre, growing younger, kailangan natin yan!“ he quipped.

Very soon, as the health level eases, he hopes to gather friends for actual face to face coffee and merienda.

Homebound, Sotto is just thankful that he and Luna have personally witnessed the growth spurts of Tali, from her first word, first singing and lately her becoming a K-pop fan!