KD Estrada on status with Alexa Ilacad: ‘We’re partners’

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad have been vocal of their affection for each other on social media. Instagram: @alexailacad, @kdestrada_

MANILA — Despite being cast with other romantic interests on screen, KD Estrada said he and Alexa Ilacad have full trust in each other, in an apparent confirmation of their real-life romance.

Estrada made the candid statement during the Friday media conference of the upcoming iWantTFC original series “Bola Bola,” where he is one of three leading men of Francine Diaz.

The singer-actor was asked how Ilacad reacted to him being paired with another actress for a project.

Estrada and Ilacad, who formed a deep friendship during their “Pinoy Big Brother” stint late last year, have been vocal of their affection for each other on social media.

They have since been dubbed “KDLex,” and are set to co-star in their own limited series, also on iWantTFC, titled “Run To Me.”

“She’s super proud of me,” Estrada said of Ilacad’s reaction to his part in “Bola Bola,” which marks his first lead role.

“Hindi talaga maiiwasan na kaming dalawa, magkakaroon kami ng mga projects na hindi kami magkasama or iba ‘yung ipa-partner sa isa’t isa,” he added.

Estrada mentioned Ilacad’s recent music video where she is paired with Benedix Ramos, their “PBB” housemate.

“That’s okay with me,” he said. “And I’m having this project with Francine. That’s okay with her.”

Estrada trailed off as he explained his trusting relationship with Ilacad. He laughed as he appeared to stop short of confirming their status.

“The thing is, we just trust each other lang naman talaga. We just trust each other. At the end of the day, at the end of work, kami ‘yung… Ayoko na magsalita,” he said.

Pressed for a confirmation as to whether they are officially together, Estrada answered: “We’re partners. That’s what I wanted to say. We’re partners.”

“Bola Bola,” which also stars Akira Morishita and Ashton Salvador, will premiere on March 26 on iWantTFC.