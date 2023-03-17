Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Ronaldo Valdez reunites with 'Cedie' star Tom Taus

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 17 2023 12:50 PM

MANILA -- Screen veteran Ronaldo Valdez took to social media to share his reunion with former child star Tom Taus.

Valdez and Taus worked together in the '90s classic film "Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe," the 1996 Filipino movie adaptation of a popular anime. 
 In the movie, Valdez played the Earl of Dorincourt, grandfather of Cedie (Taus).

On Friday, Valdez shared photos of his reunion with Taus on his Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ron Gibbs (@tito.ron.valdez)

"Before Eloy, there was Cedie," Valdez referring to Daniel Padilla's character Eloy in the 2022 series "2 Good 2 Be True." 

"Reunited after 27 years!!! It was indeed a great catch up! @tomtaus."

Taus was only 10 years old when he was cast in the title role for the film. 

In 2017, the cast of "Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe" including Taus, Valdez and Jaclyn Jose, reunited for the screening of the digitally restored and remastered version of the Star Cinema movie.

 Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Ronaldo Valdez   Tom Taus   Cedie  