LOOK: Ronaldo Valdez reunites with 'Cedie' star Tom Taus

MANILA -- Screen veteran Ronaldo Valdez took to social media to share his reunion with former child star Tom Taus.

Valdez and Taus worked together in the '90s classic film "Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe," the 1996 Filipino movie adaptation of a popular anime.

In the movie, Valdez played the Earl of Dorincourt, grandfather of Cedie (Taus).

On Friday, Valdez shared photos of his reunion with Taus on his Instagram page.

"Before Eloy, there was Cedie," Valdez referring to Daniel Padilla's character Eloy in the 2022 series "2 Good 2 Be True."

"Reunited after 27 years!!! It was indeed a great catch up! @tomtaus."

Taus was only 10 years old when he was cast in the title role for the film.

In 2017, the cast of "Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe" including Taus, Valdez and Jaclyn Jose, reunited for the screening of the digitally restored and remastered version of the Star Cinema movie.

Related video: