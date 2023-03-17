Garie Concepcion expecting first child with Michael Pangilinan

MANILA -- Garie Concepcion is expecting her first child with OPM singer Michael Pangilinan.

The daughter of screen veteran Gabby Concepcion with former wife Grace Ibuna shared the good news though a video titled "Life Lately" which she uploaded on Instagram.

"I have had my fair share of highs and lows these past years. Those that made me feel like my feet were constantly sinking through sand and highs that made me feel like I was standing on clouds. These things and experiences which sometimes you question must have a purpose in this journey called life. Some of you may be wondering what's been going on with me the past couple of months, I would post a little on my social media accounts, but it still won't give away so much about me and what life has been like lately," Concepcion wrote, tagging Pangilinan in the video.

"The struggle has been real but I hang on to the thought that God is somehow redirecting my life for the better. He is preparing me for the biggest role of my life. I am about to embark on a life journey that is very new to me, an adventure I know will change me and my life forever. Out of all the surprises that life has thrown at me, this by far is the best one yet," she added.

Concepcion, who has entered her third and last trimester, also shared her message to her baby, whom she described as a "miracle."

"You have been such a blessing since the day we found out about you. You came to us at the most unexpected time but you were the greatest gift that mommy and daddy can ever receive. We are not perfect but we will try our hardest to be the best parents that we can be for you. We pray that you grow up to be a person who is happy and deeply rooted in faith. Always remember, you are already loved even before you are born," she said.

"We can not wait to meet you, hold you in our arms, and watch you grow up to be the person that you truly want to be. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. But most of all, thank you Lord Jesus for blessing us with our little one. See you in a few months baby bean. Coming soon this May 2023," Concepcion added.

Pangilinan admitted his relationship with Concepcion in 2016.

Pangilinan, known for his hit "Pare Mahal Mo Raw Ako," also has a son with actress Erin Ocampo.

From the archives:

