Honolulu, Hawaii's Chinatown was transformed to look like a street in Manila last week as the location was used for the American TV series “NCIS: Hawaii.”

According to an online report by Khon2.com, the Kekaulike Mall became a street market, while Maunakea Marketplace had a fake cinema set-up.

Based on a post by the Chinatown Business & Community Association (CBCA) on Facebook, the filming took place on Thursday and Friday before the set up was dismantled.

Check out the photos below.

“NCIS: Hawaii” is a spin-off of the long running series “NCIS.” It premiered on CBS in September 2021.

The series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.