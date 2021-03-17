‘Parang may something’: Netizens gush over Maris Racal’s birthday greeting to Rico Blanco

Maris Racal and Rico Blanco worked together on the track, 'Abot Langit.' They also appeared on the music video for it. Racal's Instagram page

Actress Maris Racal’s birthday greeting post to OPM icon Rico Blanco did not evade the eagle eyes of several netizens as they gushed over a possible romance between the two musicians.

On Instagram post, Racal had a short greeting for Blanco but uploaded a solo photo of the singer and a video of them singing together.

“hi rico. happy birthday,” the 23-year-old Racal said.

Blanco had a short yet sweet response which surprised some netizens and triggered teasing from fans and even their friends in showbiz.

“hahaha love youu!!!” Blanco replied.

Director Antoinette Jadaone even expected a kiss at the end of the video while Maja Salvador, Jane Oineza and other celebrities dropped some hearts in the comment section.

“Akala ko may kiss sa dulo ihhhhh,” Jadaone said.

This sparked dating rumors between Racal and Blanco, who was the former frontman of Rivermaya, with some fans claiming there is chemistry.

“Para kayong mag jowa,” one comment even said.

The former Pinoy Big Brother housemate and the 48-year-old singer collaborated in 2019 to write a song titled “Abot Langit.”

RELATED VIDEO: