MANILA -- Star Music on Thursday released the music video for "Ikaw Na Na Na" by P-pop group VXON.

Directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez, the almost four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Ikaw Na Na Na," which was composed and produced by Jonathan Manalo, was released as a single last October.

VXON was one of the acts who joined Manalo in last year's concert celebrating the composer's 20th anniversary in the music industry.

Manalo, who is currently ABS-CBN Music’s creative director, has nearly 500 compositions that have been recorded and published over the past two decades.

Related video: