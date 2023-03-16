MANILA -- Star Music on Thursday released the music video for "Ikaw Na Na Na" by P-pop group VXON.
Directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez, the almost four-minute video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.
"Ikaw Na Na Na," which was composed and produced by Jonathan Manalo, was released as a single last October.
VXON was one of the acts who joined Manalo in last year's concert celebrating the composer's 20th anniversary in the music industry.
Manalo, who is currently ABS-CBN Music’s creative director, has nearly 500 compositions that have been recorded and published over the past two decades.
