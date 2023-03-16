Joseph Marco excited as 'Kunwari Mahal Kita' opens in cinemas

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco shared his excitement over his latest movie "Kunwari Mahal Kita" with Ryza Cenon and Nathalie Hart.

Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday uploaded highlights from the film's red carpet premiere held earlier this week.

"We had so much fun shooting this film. Sobrang gaang katrabaho ng co-stars ko, from director and staff. That's why I am so excited," said Marco, who plays Greg, who seeks the help of Hydes (Cenon) to pretend to be his girlfriend in front of his ex-wife (Hart).



"I read the script over and over again like two, three months. I did a little bit of cooking training and some painting," he said.

According to Marco, viewers will relate with the film's characters.

"Very relatable 'yung tatlong characters from the role of Greg, Hydes and the role of Nathalie Hart. Very relatable 'yung tatlo. So dapat nilang abangan," Marco said.

Star Magic also released photos taken from the premiere night.

"Kunwari Mahal Kita" also stars Yayo Aguila, Thou Reyes, Josh Colet, Eslove Briones, Charlize Paras and Jerico Zuñiga.

It is now showing on cinemas nationwide.

