MANILA -- Joseph Marco and Ryza Cenon are the stars of the upcoming romantic film "Kunwari ... Mahal Kita" along with Nathalie Hart.

In their respective social media accounts, Marco, Cenon and Hart promoted their project together as they uploaded the poster and the trailer of their movie under Viva Films.

Based on the trailer, the film is about Greg (Marco) who seeks the help of Hydes (Cenon) to pretend to be his girlfriend in front of his ex-wife (Hart).

Also joining the film are Yayo Aguila, Thou Reyes, Josh Colet, Eslove Briones, Charlize Paras and Jerico Zuñiga.

Directed by Roderick Lindayag, the film will open in cinemas nationwide on March 15.

