K-pop: Super Junior finally returns with 'House Party' music video

After being pushed back for several months, Korean boy group Super Junior finally returned with their 10th album, "The Renaissance" on Tuesday.

The music video for their track "House Party," which is about living in the "new normal," was also released on the same day.

They were supposed to release their album last December, but was later pushed back to March.

Prior to the release of their album, the group released their single "The Melody," along with its music video, in November to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

They also released videos of their tracks "Burn the Floor," "Raining Spell" and "Tell Me Baby" in December.

Currently composed of 9 members -- Leeteuk, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook, Kyuhyun, Shindong, Yesung and Heechul -- Super Junior debuted in 2005 under SM Entertainment.

The group last performed in Manila in 2019 as part of their "Super Show 8: Infinite Time" concert tour.

