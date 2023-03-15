Jex de Castro thankful for 'It's Showtime' support

Jex de Castro. ABS-CBN.

MANILA – Former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist Jex de Castro thanked the "It's Showtime" family for their support after his victory at the Stars of the Albion Grand Prix 2023.

"Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam kasi ... sa wakas ... this is my dream, to win a competition at napakasarap sa pakiramdam na I'm not representing myself but I'm representing my country as well," de Castro said.

"I'm just really grateful na may mga taong tulad niyo na even though ang tagal na 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' ... kayo never kayong nag-fail to remind me that I can do it. I hope this will open more opportunities for me and I promise I will inspire you through my singing," he added.

In the noontime show's Wednesday episode, de Castro returned to the "It's Showtime" stage, singing his winning song "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

Stars of the Albion is an international performing arts festival and competition that brings together talented musicians and dancers from across the world.

The “TNT” alumnus was not the first Filipino to win the competition as Rachel Gabreza nabbed the title in 2018.

De Castro first rose to fame when he joined the singing contest in the noontime program in 2017. In 2019, he returned to “Tawag ng Tanghalan” stage for the All-Star Grand Resbak where he finished first runner up.