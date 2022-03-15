MANILA - Star Cinema is treating movie fans with free streaming of some of its most loved Filipino movies.
This offering is still part of ABS-CBN’s collaboration with YouTube through Super Stream amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Since the pandemic started in 2020, ABS-CBN has made available a wide array of its films via its streaming platform iWant, where over 1,000 movies are free to watch, as well as Cinema One's YouTube page.
Below is the list of movies that premiered on the video platform in the last two days.
“Halik sa Hangin” starring Julia Montes and Gerald Anderson
“Ngayong Nandito Ka” starring Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales
“Way Back Home” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes
“Once a Princess” starring Erich Gonzales and Enchong Dee
“Born To Love You” featuring Coco Martin and Angeline Quinto
“Kasal” featuring Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino
“Suddenly It’s Magic” featuring Erich Gonzales and Mario Maurer
“Must Be...Love” featuring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla
“You’re My Boss” featuring Toni Gonzaga and Coco Martin