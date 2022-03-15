MANILA - Star Cinema is treating movie fans with free streaming of some of its most loved Filipino movies.

This offering is still part of ABS-CBN’s collaboration with YouTube through Super Stream amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, ABS-CBN has made available a wide array of its films via its streaming platform iWant, where over 1,000 movies are free to watch, as well as Cinema One's YouTube page.

Below is the list of movies that premiered on the video platform in the last two days.

“Halik sa Hangin” starring Julia Montes and Gerald Anderson

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Ngayong Nandito Ka” starring Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Way Back Home” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Once a Princess” starring Erich Gonzales and Enchong Dee

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Born To Love You” featuring Coco Martin and Angeline Quinto

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Kasal” featuring Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Suddenly It’s Magic” featuring Erich Gonzales and Mario Maurer

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Must Be...Love” featuring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Watch more on iWantTFC

“You’re My Boss” featuring Toni Gonzaga and Coco Martin