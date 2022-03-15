SB19 and BINI are collaborating for the first time for the new version of ‘Kabataang Pinoy,’ the teen theme song of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ ShowBT/ Metro.Style

MANILA — BINI and SB19, two of today’s most recognizable names in P-pop, are teaming up to give fresh flavor to the teen theme song of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB).

Star Music unveiled “our blooming girl group” as the first collaborator on Monday, with a snippet of their portion of “Kabataang Pinoy.”

On Tuesday, the ABS-CBN record label then introduced SB19, which it dubbed a “P-pop powerhouse,” as the second collaborator, also with an excerpt of the song.

“Kabataang Pinoy,” composed and written by Jonathan Manalo and Jazz Nicolas, was originally performed by The Itchyworms when the first teen edition of “PBB” premiered in 2006.

Across teen editions over the past 16 years, the same version by the rock band was used as the theme song, unlike the regular adult and celebrity editions which have had numerous updates for “Pinoy Tayo” and “Sikat Ang Pinoy.”

In November 2021, “Kabataang Pinoy” was nonetheless given a new sound through Manalo’s collaboration with Nameless Kids. That rendition, however, hasn’t been used as a theme song for “PBB.”

BINI and SB19’s version of “Kabataang Pinoy” was announced leading up to the opening of the teen edition of the ongoing season of “PBB.”

The celebrity and adult editions of the “Kumunity” season have already produced their respective two finalists: Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion, and Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane.

The top two from the teen edition are expected to merge with the previous finalists in the last leg of the “Kumunity” series.

“Kabataang Pinoy” marks the first collaboration of BINI and SB19, which are considered among the leading acts in modern P-pop alongside the likes of BGYO and MNL48.

Those four groups, along with several other P-pop performers, are gathering for a mega-concert at the Araneta Coliseum in June, as part of the first-ever P-Pop Convention.