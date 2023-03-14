Photo from "Mother" music video

After dominating the Philippine charts with her viral TikTok hit “Made You Look,” Meghan Trainor is back with the music video of her new single “Mother,” starring ultimate celebrity “momager” Kris Jenner.

Not only is Trainor serving Hollywood glam, she also enlisted “mother-of-all-mothers” Jenner to star in the video, directed by longtime collaborator Charm LaDonna.

The two dance and sing along to the doo-wop inspired track, which samples The Chordettes’s 1954 hit, “Mr. Sandman.”

“I’m beyond excited to finally share ‘Mother’ with the world! This song is my response to being in the industry for almost a decade now and still finding myself in situations where I am talked down to or made to feel like my opinion isn’t valid,” Trainor said.

“It’s for anyone who is in a situation where they feel like they are being mansplained to and want to take their power back.”

The track appears on the brand-new Deluxe Edition of her album “Takin’ It Back.”

“Takin’ It Back” (Deluxe Edition) includes the album’s original 16 tracks as well as three new tracks - “Mother,” “Grow Up,” and “Special Delivery” featuring MAX.

The album also includes the remix of “Made You Look” (Feat. Kim Petras).

Meanwhile, “Made You Look” just clinched No. 1 on the Hot AC, marking her first No. 1 on the chart since 2016. Thus far, it has generated over half a billion streams and counting.

