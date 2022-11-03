Meghan Trainor has released her fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back. Handout

Grammy winner Meghan Trainor joined the likes of Taylor Swift in releasing a new album this year.

The “All About That Bass” hitmaker dropped her fourth full-length album “Takin’ It Back” under Epic Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

The album takes the listener on a journey of her marriage, motherhood, and her new level of confidence.

“I tried to do the doo-wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it. This is from the new Meghan who is a wife and mom with a baby. This is from me right now. I decided to give the people what they want, but with my spices added to it. I wanted to make my Title 2.0,” she said.

The first single released from the album, “Bad For Me,” featuring Teddy Swims, taps into her doo wop roots with throwback harmonies.

The second release “Don’t I Make It Look Easy” is a track with anthemic energy that resonates with many, especially mothers who juggle so many things and yet make it look so easy.

Accompanying the album’s release is a video for Meghan’s new single, “Made You Look.”

“After having a baby, I struggled really hard to feel sexy. I actually wrote this song when I was ass-naked singing the chorus in the shower,” she admitted.

“I can wear all of these gorgeous things, but I look better without all of that s**t on. I wrote a self-love anthem for myself. Even though you had a baby, went through it, and your body shows it, you’re still sexy.”

Trainor won a Grammy for Best New Artist aside from having eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums.

She has sold out three world tours and penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country.

Her third album “Treat Myself” was released back in 2020.

Here is the tracklist of Trainor's newest album.

Sensitive ft. Scott Hoying

Made You Look

Takin’ It Back

Don’t I Make It Look Easy

Shook

Bad For Me ft. Teddy Swims

Superwoman

Rainbow

Breezy ft. Theron Theron

Mama Wanna Mambo ft. Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval

Drama Queen

While You’re Young

Lucky

Dance About It

Final Breath

