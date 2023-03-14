Ex-'Idol' contestant Carlo Bautista releases debut EP

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Carlo Bautista has released his self-titled debut extended play (EP).

His EP, which is now available on various streaming platforms, features six tracks, including his rendition of OPM favorites and the original song “Tayong Dalawa.”

The music video for "Tayong Dalawa" is now uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

“Napili ko 'yung mga song na sa tingin ko at sa tulong ng Star Music ay mabibigyan ko ng bagong kulay. Sobrang happy and proud ako sa tunog and excited na marinig ng nakakaraming Pinoy,” he said in a statement.

Also included in his EP are “Hiling,” “Walang Iba,” “Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong,” “Puro Laro,” and “Kwarto-Stripped."

An experienced pop alternative music artist, demo singer, and band vocalist, Bautista released the single “Kwarto” featuring Kidwolf in 2019. The song became part of the official soundtrack of the iWantTFC series “Mga Batang Poz.”

He also previously joined “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime.”

