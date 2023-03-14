Erik Matti meets with Vilma Santos for upcoming project

MANILA -- Critically-acclaimed director Erik Matti admitted that it has been his dream to work with the multi-awarded actress Vilma Santos.

As such, he excitedly announced that he is finally working with the veteran actress.

"If given a chance to make a movie for @rosavilmasantosrecto what would it be? I’ve been a fan of Ms. Vilma Santos’ Ishmael Bernal marriage twin bill 'Relasyon' and 'Broken Marriage'. I also loved her in the dark Maryo J movie 'Tagos ng Dugo'. But beyond her serious performances, her versatility and range was showcased full on in her sweet and endearing performance in Olive Lamasan’s 'In My Life.' It has been a dream to make a film for The Vilma Santos," Matti shared.

"Finally, we’ve found something to work on that will, again, show us how great an actress she has always been. Looking forward to creating a fresh and memorable character for such an icon like you, Ate Vi. Happy that we are all excited for this project. We have lots of time to prepare. See you again soon!" Matti added.

Matti is behind the award-winning movies "Honor Thy Father" and the "On The Job" series.

Last month, it was announced that Santos will shoot a movie in Japan with her long-time screen partner Christopher de Leon entitled "I'm So In Love with You."

In addition to this, Santos will also do a movie with Matti and one more with Star Cinema.

