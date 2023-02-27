Vilma Santos to shoot movie in Japan with Christopher de Leon

MANILA -- Veteran actress Vilma Santos shared her excitement over her upcoming film with long-time leading man Christopher de Leon that will be shot in Kyoto, Japan.

Talking with ABS-CBN News during the launch of her partnership with the motorcycle hailing platform Angkas on Monday, the award-winning actress said that she and de Leon are set to leave for Japan next month.

Titled “I'm So in Love with You,” the movie will revolve around the story of an unending love.

In addition to this, Santos-Recto will also do a movie with filmmaker Erik Matti and one more with Star Cinema.

When asked if she has plans on making a political comeback, Santos said that she's open to running for public office again in the future.

As for her son Luis Manzano's ongoing legal battle, she shared that her son is doing well and his lawyers are handling everything.

She also appeared delighted talking about her “lola duties” to her granddaughter Baby Rosie, the daughter of Manzano and Jessy Mendiola.

Santos-Recto also revealed that despite not being in the showbiz limelight for years, she is updated with the hottest controversies surrounding young celebrities and their attitude towards senior stars, and professionalism.

"Alam niyo huwag kayong ganyan, kasi hindi kayo tatagal. Number one is respect to your colleagues. Nandoon 'yung X factor mo para umangat ka kasi ang dami ngayon. Give it two months, may bago na namang lalabas,” she said.

“Kaya kung wala kang X factor, at one of them is being respectful to your colleagues, lalo na sa mga seniors, palagay ko wala kang pupuntahan," she added.

Meanwhile, Santos said she is delighted to have partnered with with Angkas to help uplift the motorcycle taxi industry. The actress-politician will be doing an advocacy project with the brand to promote safety and livelihood opportunities for motorcycle riders. – Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News