MANILA -- Former Sugarfree frontman Ebe Dancel will stage a repeat of the 20th anniversary of the band's "Sa Wakas" album on March 31, still at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong.

"Mahal ko po kayong lahat, so we're doing it again," he wrote. "PS kay tagal ko kayong mamahalin opo."

Dancel first staged the "Sa Wakas: The 20th Anniversary Celebration" concert last January 28. It featured a full-length, all-Sugarfree set by Dancel.

