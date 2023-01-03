Ebe Dancel celebrates the enduring legacy of Sugarfree’s 'Sa Wakas' with an experiential treat that brings to mind the colorful vibe of UP Fair and the intimacy of a packed outdoor event. Handout

MANILA – OPM icon Ebe Dancel will make sure not to miss the 20th year of his former band Sugarfree’s album “Sa Wakas” as he is set to lead a campus-themed music fair.

Released in 2003, the album will turn 20 this year with a show titled as “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration.”

The UP Fair-vibed music show will take place at 123 Block, Mandala Park on January 28, 2022 (Saturday), starting 4:30 p.m.

It will feature a full-length, all-Sugarfree set by Dancel, with special participation of Mitch Singson, as well as guest performances by Cheats, Johnoy Danao, and Itchyworms.

There will also be surprises, including personalities who were part of making “Sa Wakas.”

Aside from music-filled events, the celebration will also highlight carnival games, rides, arts and crafts booths, record and book stores, and food stands.

“At the core of Sa Wakas is nostalgia shaped by bittersweet memories and adolescent discoveries,” said Ian Urrutia, PR and marketing director of GNN Entertainment Productions.

“We want to honor the impact of Sugarfree’s debut album by reliving the simple joys of going to college or university fairs with friends, family, and loved ones. Looking back doesn’t have to be getting stuck in the past…We’re finding means not to reimagine Sa Wakas, but to celebrate it: a record that feels like a tight embrace at the end of the dark days.”

Backspacer Records, one of the co-presenters of the show, is also excited to mount the show to help channel music from the past into present through vinyl record releases.

Tickets to “Sa Wakas: 20th Anniversary Celebration” are available for purchase starting January 3 (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. via bit.ly/sawakas20.



