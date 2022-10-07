Ebe Dancel releases mini-album of wedding-themed songs

“Habangbuhay” producer Rico Blanco, Widescope Entertainment music director Neil Gregorio, Widescope Entertainment President Vic de Vera, Ebe Dancel, and Backspacer Records’ Robert and Tasha Tuazon. Rick Olivares

The Wedding Singer has produced his first “wedding album.”

Ebe Dancel — noted songwriter of the affairs of the heart “Hari ng Sablay,” who writes sad songs like no other but are often requested in the 50-something weddings he has performed in — finally has written a mini-album of wedding songs.

“Habangbuhay” is the first extended play single release by renowned singer-songwriter Dancel, “Habang Buhay” that is also his first “concept” album.

The mini-album, available on a limited edition 10-inch, silver vinyl with a gatefold cover and embossed silver stamping is the first collaboration between Widescope Entertainment – Dancel’s record label – and Backspacer Records which has been the industry leader in OPM releases in the last three years.

The new music is also available on all music streaming sites.

“For some reason, people ask me to perform ‘Burnout’ in weddings. Or ‘Bawat Daan’ that has been in a lot of same-day edits. Sabi ko kay Rico, ‘Tayo na gumawa ng soundtrack ng kasal.’”

“So the mini-album contains a prayer song (‘Manatili’), a wedding vow song (‘Tanging Kailangan’), a wedding dance song (‘Huling Unang Sayaw’), and what we call ‘SDE (same-day edit) song’ with the fireworks and drone shots (‘Habangbuhay’).”

Dancel recounted how when singing during weddings, he was in a position to observe everything that happened — “The songs in ‘Habangbuhay’ draw from all my memories, emotions, recollections, and observations.

“The mini-album presented its own challenges as it was written and recorded during the early days of the global lockdown because of the COVID-19 virus. All the parts of the songs were recorded separately with Rico (Blanco, the producer) working with the musicians including an orchestra via Zoom. At times, the different parts were recorded during the wee hours of the morning “when people were asleep, and the dog wouldn’t bark, and you wouldn’t hear the tricycle pass by,” described Dancel.

Added Blanco, “I felt at that time when we were home and living in a hard reality, I wanted to offer an escape. Ebe’s songs were asking for a certain grandness. The occasion calls for it. If you ask anyone at a wedding, it was the most important day in their lives.

“I forced myself to commit to the strings (and an orchestra) even knowing it was almost impossible to do this via Zoom. Where do we get the musicians? Will they be cohesive and sound like an orchestra? Hearing the songs now you wouldn’t think of these things. But back then, we were wondering how we were going to do it? We didn’t want the listener to hear the hardship.”

The result is a beautiful mini-album of songs that like the rest of Dancel’s solo work including his back catalogue with his old band, Sugar Fee, will surely be live show favorites if not staples of wedding performances.

And the new songs will take the listener on an inspirational journey with his incredible lyricism and signature sound.

“Habangbuhay” is also Dancel’s third release on vinyl. Previously, he re-recorded some songs from his former band, Sugar Free, on an album titled, “Baliktanaw” that was released in 2020. His second solo album, “Bawat Daan” was re-released on vinyl last 2021.

“I feel very blessed,” Dancel said of his music on vinyl. “I never imagined I’d be releasing my music on vinyl. This is coming from a guy who used to record demos on tape recorders. And I hope that people will love the new songs.”

"We are happy to partner with Backspacer Records on this special limited edition of vinyl with our very own Mr. Ebe Dancel. We believe in OPM as we strongly venture into more pioneering efforts of breaking barriers and bridging talented Pinoys in realizing their dreams. Moreover, we will be introducing more artists as they join our roster of nurturing labels namely, Icons Music and Bandido Rekords releasing songs from various genres as we further create the best in Filipino Music to satisfy the industry we all love," said Vic De Vera, President of Widescope Entertainment.

Robert Tuazon, co-owner of Backspacer Records, added: “Backspacer Records takes pride in releasing the best quality OPM records on vinyl. We are grateful that Ebe and Widescope trusted us to be their collaborative partner in this project. Now fans can enjoy an elevated listening experience of Ebe’s new songs through this vinyl release.”

Music fans nationwide may order Ebe Dancel’s “Habangbuhay” from Backspacer Records’ website at BackspacerRecords.com or they may visit their vinyl shop at the second Floor of ACE Plaza, Brixton St. corner United St., Kapitolyo, Pasig City.