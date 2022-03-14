Xian Lim pays tribute to his 87-year-old grandmother

MANILA – Xian Lim took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his grandmother, who is currently battling breast cancer.

On Instagram, the actor paid tribute to his grandmother, saying he appreciates every moment they get to spend with her.

“Lola turns 87. Thank you for the gift of life. The past two years were tough for @mommymaryanne and I. Lolo's daily visit to the doctor and finding out lola has breast cancer. It's devastating. It sucks,” he said.

“When bad things happen, initial question is why me. Why us. Where is everyone? You notice that people just move on with their lives. Life goes on. No matter how heavy, no matter how hard. All we can do is be grateful for the gift of life, for the gift of friendship. For the gift that the man up above gave us strength to be a blessing to other people,” he added.

Lim said his grandmother’s condition reminded him to love everyone around him, radiate positivity and be a blessing and an inspiration to others.

“That's what mama Leoni does every single day. She wakes up with a big smile on her face. Kudos to Mom for dedicating her life to lola, lolo and I,” he said.

Despite his grandmother’s condition, Lim is grateful that she doing so much better now.

“She's strong. She's back to cleaning the pool. I don't know why, it makes her happy daw. Lolo is back to climbing the roof and walking to the palenke. I try to stop him pero, nakakatakas at matigas ulo katulad ko. Just wanted to share some thoughts with you all,” he said.