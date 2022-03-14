LOOK: Ronnie Liang gets promotion from Philippine Army

MANILA -- Singer and actor Ronnie Liang now has a rank of first lieutenant as a Philippine Army reservist.

In an Instagram post, Liang shared snaps of him getting his promotion.

"From 2LT to 1LT," Liang wrote in the caption of his post.

Liang graduated from military training at the Armor “Pambato” Division in Tarlac in February 2020. He took the Mechanized Infantry Operations Training (MIOT) course to further his knowledge on addressing conventional and external threats.

On June 16, 2020, Liang received two awards from the Philippine Army for being a COVID-19 frontliner.

At the start of lockdown, Liang was assigned to escort medical workers to hospitals.