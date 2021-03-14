Liofer named 'PBB Connect' big winner

MANILA -- Liofer Pinatacan was proclaimed the Big Winner of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" at the grand finals night held Sunday.

The 21-year-old who was dubbed the "Dong Diskarte ng Zamboanga del Sur" on the show garnered 20.9 percent of the total number of public votes.

Matapos harapin ang mga hamon sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya, ang Big Winner ng #PBBConnect ay si Liofer! Congratulations! #PBBConnectBigNight. pic.twitter.com/qTnHLAEekG — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) March 14, 2021

Pinatacan took home P1 million and a house and lot.

He was a favorite among his former housemates, most of whom predicted that he would win the competition.

"Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat lahat ng sumuporta sa akin," he said.

Meanwhile, Andrea Abaya finished in second place after receiving 16.6 percent of the total number of public votes. She won P500,000.

Kobie Brown of Parañaque City placed third with 3.36 percent of votes, while "Kwelang Fangirl ng Sarangani" Jie-Ann Armero placed fourth, with 2.66 percent of votes.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).