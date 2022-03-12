Noemi Elmer’s (pictured) single, “Nasaan ang Puso Mo?”, was penned by Myra “Skarlet” Ruaro of Put3ska and Brownbeat All-Stars fame. Handout

Noemi Elmer, a Filipina singer based in Switzerland, just released her debut single, “Nasaan ang Puso Mo?” on all streaming platforms.

Penned by Myra “Skarlet” Ruaro of Put3ska and Brownbeat All-Stars fame, the song is about the struggles of a couple during difficult times and yearning for what they had before.

“Nasaan ang Puso Mo?” is a throwback to a 1980s sound and is arranged by Ronald Tomas and is a project of PhilAsia Media Entertainment.

This is the first time for PhilAsia Media Entertainment to produce a song as in the past, they organized concerts for Filipino communities in Europe featuring artists like Sharon Cuneta, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Rachel Alejandro, Sarah Geronimo, Yeng Constantino, KC Concepcion, and Matteo Gudicelli among others.

“Nasaan ang Puso Mo?” is available across all digital platforms with an accompanying video on Vimeo and YouTube.