MANILA – Julia Barretto celebrated her 25th birthday last March 10 with her family and close friends.

Julia, her mom Marjorie, and sisters Dani and Claudia shared snaps from the event on their respective social media pages over the weekend.

As seen in the pictures, Julia was all smiles while looking gorgeous in a mini white and silver dress.

Her boyfriend Gerald Anderson, however, was nowhere in the pictures because the actor is currently in Masbate filming the upcoming ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair.”

“Thank you for the birthday love,” wrote Julia in one of her posts.

Aside from holding an intimate party, Julia also marked her birthday with a daring pictorial where she appears nude with only silver sheen covering her body.

The revealing snaps were taken by her frequent collaborator BJ Pascual as photographer.

