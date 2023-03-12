LOOK: EJ Falcon, Jana Roxas share stunning pre-wedding photos

MANILA - Actor and Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor Ejay Falcon and girlfriend Jana Roxas have taken to social media to share their excitement for their upcoming nuptials.

On Saturday, the couple posted their stunning pre-wedding photos taken in the beautiful city of Dubai.

The photos are nothing short of breathtaking, featuring the couple aboard a yacht in elegant and regal outfits as they posed against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's Burj al-Arab.

The couple also looked lovely when they had a photoshoot at the desert.

“Counting down the days until forever begins,” they captioned their post.

Falcon and Roxas got engaged in August 2022.

The proposal happened on the eve of Roxas’ birthday in one of her closest friends' house. Present were family members of Falcon and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro Governor Bonz Dolor and his wife Hiyas, and colleagues from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Oriental Mindoro.

In his past interviews, Falcon shared that he met Roxas during a housewarming party in Pansol and they have been inseparable ever since.

Back in 2017, Falcon and Roxas were rumored to have tied the knot but both denied the issue.