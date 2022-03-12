Mga Kapamilya! Ang PBB Adult Kumunity Top 2! Congratulations, ISABEL LAOHOO and NATHAN JUANE! #PBBKumuAdultTop2 pic.twitter.com/WN1OxxoSih — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 12, 2022

MANILA — Isabel Laohoo and Nathan Juane were named as the last two remaining adult housemates in the current season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

The announcement was made on Saturday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Laohoo and Juane received the most number of "save" votes at 29.56 percent and 20.93 percent, respectively.

This means that the three other housemates — Michael Ver Comaling, Seham Daghlas, and Zach Guerrero — have all been evicted.

Last January, Alyssa Valdez and Anji Salvacion were named the last two remaining celebrity housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

