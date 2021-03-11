‘Love Alarm’ cast won’t use app if it existed in real life

Kim So-hyun and Song Kang at the press conference for the second season of ‘Love Alarm,’ which premieres on Netflix on March 12. Screengrab

MANILA – If the mobile app featured in “Love Alarm” existed in real life, the cast of the hit Korean drama said they would not download and use it.

Based on a popular web toon of the same name, “Love Alarm” follows a love triangle set in a world where a mobile app alerts its users if someone within a 10-meter radius likes them.

“Even if it were real, I would prefer to express my feelings with my own words rather than using the app,” actress Kim So-hyun said in a recent press conference.

Kim said she made the decision based on her character Kim Jo-jo, who unintentionally hurt her love interests Hwang Sun-oh (portrayed by Song Kang) and Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram) because of the app.

“For me, I also don’t think I would download the app,” Song said.

“While the app is convenient in that you don’t have to express your feelings, I think delivering your feelings in your own words and confessing your emotions by yourself is more true,” he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the new season, which is scheduled for release on Netflix on March 12, the characters have graduated from high school and become adults but still have unresolved conflicts with one another.

The second season also introduces a new feature of the Love Alarm app, which allows users to see a list of people who are likely to like them in the future.

The app’s new feature, Kim said, would be pivotal to the story.

“That would definitely be a defining factor that… will allow for a lot of new kinds of stories, and twists and turns,” she said.

Song said the tone of the second season would be different from the first one.

“In season one, you saw that youthful energy of the high school students whereas in season two, everyone has grown up, more mature,” he said.

He added that fans should look forward to how the conflicts between the main characters would be resolved in the new season.

RELATED VIDEO: