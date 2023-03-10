More free shows, movies available on ABS-CBN YouTube channels

ABS-CBN continues to expand its digital footprint by offering fresh and exclusive shows and movies to its over 42 million subscribers on YouTube, as part of its efforts to continue to serve entertaining and inspiring stories.

Kapamilyas can enjoy a variety of online content offerings on ABS-CBN YouTube's "Kapamilya Online Live," “Made for YouTube," and "Superview."

ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel houses the Kapamilya Online Live which offers on-demand streaming with a seven-day unli-replay of its shows.

Fans can tune in to Kapamilya Online Live for thrilling and action-packed episodes of “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “The Iron Heart,” and “Dirty Linen.”

These three programs dominate primetime and amassed a combined total of 189,106,381 digital views in February 2023.

Aside from the primetime shows, music aficionados can also catch the livestream of “The Voice Kids” and the new season of “I Can See Your Voice.”

ABS-CBN’s various YouTube channels will also have all-new “Made for YouTube” shows such as “Pampered Pets” where celebrity guests such as Catriona Gray, Sam Milby, Karen Davila, and Tim Yap talk about their pets, and Black Sheep’s latest offering “Sparks Camp.”

Meanwhile, Star Magic will offer its viewers the “Star Magical Prom,” the talent agency’s first-ever prom night, and “Tatak Star Magic Celebrity Conversations” where viewers get up close and personal with Kapamilya stars DonBelle, Andrea Brillantes, KD Estrada, and more in one-on-one interviews.

Other “Made for YouTube” shows launching this year are fun Pinoy challenges in “Paano Two,” while viewers can go on a behind-the-scenes virtual tour in “Metro’s Most Beautiful Homes” and “BGYO x BINI US Tour.”

On ABS-CBN Superview, viewers are treated every month to new titles of well-loved movies and series that are available for free.

Movies available for binge-watching this March are “To Love Somebuddy,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and more which are available on ABS-CBN’s various YouTube channels for a limited time only.

Kapamilyas can enjoy these by subscribing to the YouTube channels of ABS-CBN Entertainment, Star Magic, Metro, Cinema One, Cinemo, iWantTFC, Star Cinema, Jeepney TV, Yey, and Black Sheep.