'Drag Race': Anetra stuns in lip sync battle vs Marcia, Marcia, Marcia

Anetra. Screenshot from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

Pinoy drag queen has proven his spot anew in the main stage of "RuPaul's Drag Race" after a death-defying lip sync battle in the latest episode of the show that aired Saturday.

In the 11th episode of the competition series' 15 season, the 7 remaining queens were tasked to do a stand-up comedy act.

Anetra was paired up with Sasha Colby and both failed to land their jokes. She landed in the bottom two along with Marcia, Marcia Marcia.

They were tasked to perform a lip sync to "Boss B*tch" by Doja Cat and both were up for the challenge.

While Anetra is known for his stunts, he was able to deliver a good lip sync with new tricks up his sleeve. Fans were stunned when he jumped over his competitor during the lip sync.

"Anetra being in the best two lip syncs of the season so far … a TRUE lip sync assassin," a fan said in a tweet.

"One thing about Anetra is that she will never do bad in a lip sync no matter what type or what song it is. MOTHER!!" another viewer added.

Anetra impressed the judges, leaving Marcia, Marcia, Marcia in 7th place.

So far, Anetra has one maxi challenge win under his belt for the talent show along with two mini challenge wins.

Pinoy drag queen Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place also with one win under his belt for the girl group challenge.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

