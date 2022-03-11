MANILA -- A week since reconnecting with his father, veteran screen actor Cesar Montano, after seven years of being estranged, Diego Loyzaga seems to be making up for lost time.

And this time around, he brought his sisters Angelina, Samantha and Francheska to meet their dad.

On Instagram, Loyzaga posted snaps of him with his sisters and Montano. He also uploaded clips, showing him and his siblings playing sports with their dad.

The three girls are the daughters of Sunshine Cruz with Montano, while Diego is Montano’s son with actress Teresa Loyzaga.



"Fun fun fun family daaaay w Maestro and the twins," Loyzaga wrote in the caption of his post.

Just last week, he met again with Montano after seven long years.

"7 years is a long time for a son not to see his father. After seven years, after mistakes, God made a way to bring us together again. I apologize for the impulsiveness of my youth. If we could take back the words and the distance and the time wasted, I would," he wrote at the time.

Loyzaga was raised in Australia by his mother but returned to the Philippines in 2011.

In 2017, the young Loyzaga called Montano a liar and a hypocrite, and attacked his dad for rejecting him when he was young.



Loyzaga unleashed several scathing posts against Montano whom he said has accused him of being drug addict.

He also lashed Montano for his broken promises.