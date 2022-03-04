MANILA -- Actor Diego Loyzaga has bonded with his father again, screen veteran Cesar Montano, after seven years of not being together.

Loyzaga shared photos of their reunion in a social media post on Thursday, showing them playing basketball together.

"7 years is a long time for a son not to see his father. After seven years, after mistakes, God made a way to bring us together again. I apologize for the impulsiveness of my youth. If we could take back the words and the distance and the time wasted, I would," Loyzaga wrote.

"One thing we can do is make up for it. It was so good to see you and play ball with you today. Value your family and loved ones today for tomorrow is not promised. As I mature, the more I wish saying sorry was enough to fix all of the worlds problems. Just peace and love and nothing else matters," he added.

Loyzaga is the son of Montano with actress Teresa Loyzaga. He was raised in Australia by his mother but returned to the Philippines in 2011.

In 2017, the young Loyzaga called Montano a liar and a hypocrite, and attacked his dad for rejecting him when he was young.



Loyzaga, who appeared to have been provoked, unleashed several scathing posts against Montano whom he said has accused him of being drug addict.

He also lashed Montano for his broken promises.