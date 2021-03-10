‘Dito at Doon’ postpones cinema run, pushing through with March 31 online release

Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos are first-time co-stars in JP Habac’s ‘Dito at Doon.’ TBA Studios

MANILA — “Dito at Doon,” the upcoming romance movie starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos, is heading straight to digital streaming, after its producer announced Tuesday it has postponed its cinema run.

The JP Habac film was originally set for a March 17 release in cinemas, but TBA Studios has decided to postpone that plan due to health and safety concerns, amid rising cases of COVID-19.

“We have decided to release ‘Dito at Doon’ exclusively online for the time being. This was a very difficult decision for the whole team, but one that has everyone’s best interest in mind,” E.A. Rocha, TBA Studios head, said in a statement.

The online release of “Dito at Doon” will proceed as planned. It will be accessible starting March 31 via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Cinema 76 @ Home, and Ticket2Me.

The national government had earlier allowed reopening of cinemas starting March 5 in modified general and general community quarantine (MGCQ, GCQ) areas, but Metro Manila mayors, a day later, agreed to keep cinemas and amusement centers closed in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

