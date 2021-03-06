NCR mayors agree to shut down cinemas again amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila mayors agreed during a meeting Saturday to again close cinemas and amusement centers as COVID-19 infections have spiked, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said.

"Metro Manila Mayors will have one policy, one voice as far as Metro Manila is concerned. Movies, arcades, cinemas, will be suspended temporarily because of this upsurge," Abalos said.

Metro Manila Mayor, nagkasundo na muling isara ang mga sinehan at mga arcade ngayong may pagtaas muli sa kaso ng COVID-19, ayon kay MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos. — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) March 6, 2021

The Film Development Council of the Philippines on Thursday announced that cinemas were back, citing the finalized Department of Trade and Industry guidelines allowing cinemas in MGCQ areas to operate at 50% capacity, and in GCQ areas at 25% capacity from Friday, March 5, onwards.

That would have to be put on hold, however, as far as the National Capital Region is concerned.

