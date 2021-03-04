When are cinemas actually reopening? Depends on LGU, operators say

MANILA — While technically allowed to reopen starting March 5, Friday, some cinemas in modified and general community quarantine (MGCQ, GCQ) areas are not resuming operations just yet, groups said on Thursday.

In its announcement earlier on Thursday, the Film Development Council of the Philippines said, “Cinemas are back!”

The agency cited the finalized Department of Trade and Industry guidelines in saying that cinemas in MGCQ areas are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and in GCQ areas at 25% capacity from Friday onwards.

“Eating and drinking will be prohibited and moviegoers will be required to wear face masks inside the cinemas. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced as well,” the announcement said.

Despite the decision of the government’s COVID-19 task force, major cinema operators told ABS-CBN News they are not reopening as soon as Friday, citing ongoing coordination with the venues’ respective local governments (LGU).

“SM Cinemas”

SM Cinemas said there is “still no reopeoning of cinemas because we are still working out the details with local government units,” according to Millie Dizon, the mall chain’s senior vice president for marketing.

“Robinsons Movieworld”

Similarly, Robinsons Movieworld head Bomboy Lim said, “We have no reopening of theaters tomorrow.”

“We will standby for the clearance of local government units,” he added.

“Araneta City”

Araneta City, meanwhile, said that while it is targeting a March 10 reopening of two cinemas at Gateway Mall in Quezon City, it still awaits the local government’s approval.

Neighboring Ali Mall’s cineplex does not yet have a schedule for reopening, the group added.

LGUs so far vary in allowing cinemas to reopen.

Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro has issued an executive order prohibiting operations of cinemas and arcades in the city, despite the national government’s policy.

Cinemas in Valenzuela City, in contrast, now have the green light to reopen under limited capacity, upon the approval of Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

The official cited the limited number of cinemas in the city — a total of 6 — making it relatively easier for LGU to monitor and regulate operations. — with a report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC