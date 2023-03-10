Suga of BTS, IU to release new collab single - report

Suga of the popular K-pop boy group BTS is set to release a new collaboration track with singer-songwriter IU, South Korean television network SPOTV announced on Friday.

The song will be included in Suga's upcoming album, which is anticipated to coincide with his upcoming world tour. This will be their second joint effort.

Suga's solo world tour, Agust D Tour, will launch on April 26-27 in Belmont Park in New York, and will visit other US cities, including Los Angeles, Newark, Oakland, and Rosemont. The tour continues to Asia, with stops in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

In May 2020, IU released the song "Eight," which was produced and featuring Suga. The music topped the charts for several weeks and has won awards for best collaboration. -- Ian Jay Capati