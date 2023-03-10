MANILA – Actress Liza Soberano stood by many parts of her now-controversial vlog that some netizens viewed as being "ungrateful".

In an exclusive interview with Boy Abunda, Soberano answered a handful of criticisms and reactions her lengthy vlog received since it was uploaded as part of her "rebranding."

According to the actress, she was stating facts about how her journey in showbiz went by in recent years.

“I was literally just saying that I started as a child. Hindi po ako nagkaroon ng chance na mag-grow into myself as an adult. I didn’t get to experience things that normal kids get to experience because I started at an early age. Hindi po normal yun,” she told Abunda.

Soberano said she had to be a breadwinner at a young age.

This was followed by a revelation that she did not want to become a celebrity.

“Hindi ko po pangarap maging artista. I had to be an artista para mapag-aral ko yung sarili ko, para mapaaral ko kapatid ko, para mabuhay ko yung family ko,” Soberano said. “That’s one thing na hindi alam ng maraming tao. I think that they assumed na gusto ko mag-artista ever since I was a kid which is not true.”

Soberano said she was not complaining about her career but was grateful for the opportunity that enabled her to pay for her studies and build homes for her family in the Philippines and in the United States.

She thanked ABS-CBN, former manager Ogie Diaz, and his boyfriend and on-screen love team Enrique Gil for her career.

“I am grateful for everything that I experienced because dahil dyan napaaral ko sarili ko. Nakatapos ako ng high school. Dahil dyan nakabili ako ng bahay para sa family ko, here in the Philippines and for my grandparents that are living in States,” she said.

But her popularity apparently did not give her the chance to discover herself on her own terms.

Pressed by Abunda if she was forced to join showbiz, Soberano opened up more, revealing that she got an offer to be part of the now-defunct children gag show “Goin’ Bulilit” when she was 10 – just after she returned to the country from the US.

The other half of “LizQuen” shared that she had a big fight with her father because she did not want to join the showbiz industry.

But her grandfather got sick, making it difficult for them to return to the US. This paved the way for Soberano to test the waters in showbiz.

On her screen name ‘Liza’

Soberano also broke her silence about her statement on not having the voice about the name she would be using in showbiz.

She clarified that she is grateful to have two names as these have different personalities.

“I am grateful na meron akong Liza at meron akong Hope kasi I feel like I have two different lives that I am living. And I'm able to separate the two. I’m Liza as a professional actress, professional entertainer, as an advocate she is the persona that I have when I’m facing the public. But when I just want to be alone, when I want to be me, I’m Hope,” she said.

The actress, who is now under James Reid’s Careless Philippines, also acknowledged that her statement about working with three directors in only three genres for many years could have been explained better.

According to Soberano, she needed to explain to her fans that she wants to grow as an individual artist and not just part of a love team.

“I totally understand that. They love us. They want us together. I felt for them. I felt the need to explain myself why I wanted change – because I wanted to grow. I needed to enumerate everything that we did for them to understand that, ‘Hey, I did all of these. We did all of these. ABS-CBN and LizQuen gave it to you guys. We put in a lot of hard work so that we could build this love team that you guys all fell in love with.’ But now it’s time for me to grow as an individual,’” she explained.

Soberano added that she has had no problems in working with only three directors before, admitting that she was afraid to work outside her love team with Gil.

But she later realized that the idea that her success was dependent only on them was not entirely true.

Soberano has no Manila-based projects lined up at the moment, and together with her Careless team, she is focused on building her career in Hollywood.

She added that she is not moving to Los Angeles for good.

