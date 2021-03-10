Dimples Romana marks 24th year in showbiz

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana looked back at how she started in the entertainment industry as she marked her 24th year in show business.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Romana said she never took for granted any opportunity that was given to her and that she constantly reminded herself to stay grounded.

"Ako ito, 12 years old. Puno ng pangarap, araw araw nagdadasal at may pusong handang matuto at makinig. The times then were different. I didn’t know a thing about being an actor. All I had was willingness and humility to learn and be better, every single day. That young lady is still in me. Never took any opportunity given to me for granted, always reminded myself to be good to everyone around me regardless of their position or status. Made the conscious effort to always show my gratitude towards people," Romana said.

"Today I celebrate my 24 years in show business together with my Ates and Kuyas of Star Circle’s Batch 4. God has blessed me with a long, steady and stable career. A craft I will always be proud to have. With all the experiences I’ve had over the years, from transitioning from that shy timid young lady, to creating my own path, from reinventing myself to become a host, entrepreneur, author, brand ambassador, endorser along the way, from doing supporting and character roles, playing characters that are iconic in their way, the things I’ve learned from the masters and all those who came before me, I will share soon. Time to share and teach, Dimples ," she added.

Romana started her show business career as one of the members of ABS-CBN’s Star Circle Batch 4, which was launched in March 1997.

Aside from Romana, Nikki Valdez, Kristine Hermosa, Jericho Rosales, Domnic Ochoa, Carol Banawa, Paula Peralejo, Julia Clarete, Anna Larrucea, Vanessa del Bianco, Wacky Roxas, Steven Alonzo, Gerard Pizarras, Miguel Tanchanco and Sarji Ruiz were also part of that batch.

After starring in various television shows and films, Romana became a household name as Daniela Mondragon in 2018 ABS-CBN's hit series "Kadenang Ginto."



