LOOK: Bianca Gonzalez gets inked before birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez got herself inked just days before turning 40 on Saturday, March 11.

On her Instagram Stories, Gonzalez uploaded snaps showing her daughters' names Lucia and Carmen tattooed on her arms.

Her tattoos were done by artist Topek Gungab.

Based on Gungab's post, Gonzalez's husband, former PBA star JC Intal, also got himself inked.

Gonzalez and Intal tied the knot in 2014. They renewed their wedding vows when they marked their fifth anniversary as a married couple.

Since tying the knot, Gonzalez and Intal have welcomed two kids -- Lucia in 2015 and their second, Carmen, in October 2018.

Currently, Gonzalez is hosting the newest season of "The Voice Kids" with Robi Domingo.

