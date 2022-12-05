Bianca Gonzalez, JC Intal mark 8th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal marked their 8th wedding anniversary.

Gonzalez, who hosts "Pinoy Big Brother," took to social media to share her message for Intal as she shared a new and throwback photos of them together.

"8 down, ♾ to go. Like I shared before, I may be a strong, independent woman but I really don't know how I'd do life without you. Happy anniversary, mahal," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Gonzalez and Intal tied the knot in 2014. They renewed their wedding vows when they marked their fifth anniversary as a married couple.

Since tying the knot, Gonzalez and Intal have welcomed two kids -- Lucia in 2015 and their second, Carmen, in October 2018.

